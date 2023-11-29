DC Holiday Event Guide 2023: Pop-up bars, performances, lights and more

The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in the District to celebrate!

Holiday pop-ups and celebrations in DC

The U.S. Botanic Garden’s annual holiday display featured model trains, festive lights, poinsettias and D.C. landmarks made from plants.

Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 | U.S. Botanic Garden

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Nationals Park will transform into a winter wonderland with an all-new light maze, Christmas trees, ice skating, a holiday village, live entertainment, delicious food and other special surprises.

Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 | Nationals Park

Times depend on date chosen

$36 adults, $27 child

More information here .

Watch more than 60 decorated boats pass by the Wharf and enjoy ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, family photos with Santa and live music.

Dec. 2 | The Wharf

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

The Anacostia Community Museum will be celebrating Kwanzaa with a multi-day program featuring events such as African drumming and storytelling, a mat-making workshop and a traditional call-and-response ceremony with storyteller Mama Ayo

Dec. 26 - Jan 1 | Anacostia Community Museum

1 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Two levels of the beloved Adams Morgan bar Death Punch will be decorated for the holiday season. Themed cocktails, like the Christmapolitan or a Snowball Old-Fashioned, will be available as well as a full food menu from Shibuya.

Nov. 24 - Dec. 31 | Death Punch

12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Free

More information here.

If " Christmas Island " is your favorite song this time of year, head to the Sippin Santa pop-up at Black Whiskey in Northwest D.C. Enjoy tropical Christmas beverages and retro Christmas decor at the 14th Street favorite.

Nov. 24 - Dec. 31 | Black Whiskey

12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Free

More information h ere.

The Friends of the National Arboretum is hosting a Winter Festival with over 25 local vendors and activities for the family.

Dec. 2 | The National Arboretum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Strap on your skates for a class D.C. Christmas experience on the National Mall.



Nov. 20 - Mar. 3

11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday - Thursday

11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday

$12 for adults, $6 skate rental

More information here.

Holiday Markets in D.C.

Shop more than 120 vendors selling jewelry, pottery, paintings, prints, woodwork, tasty treats and more.

Dec. 2 | Dupont Circle Main Streets

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here .

This annual German-style craft market allows you to shop for the perfect holiday gift while learning about the history of the Heurich House.

Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 | Heurich House Museum

Times depend on date chosen

$14 at the door, $2 for kids

More information here.

Get your holiday shopping done and support small businesses at the 19th Annual Downtown Holiday Market! You can expect original artwork, jewelry, clothing, antiques, candles, homemade treats and more.

Nov. 17 through Dec. 23 | F Street, NW between 7th and 9th Streets, NW

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Salt & Sundry is hosting a holiday pop-up on S Street in Northwest D.C., featuring holiday gifts from small creators.

1402 S Street NW

More information here .

The Parks at Historic Walter Reed are hosting a brand new holiday market including carolers, pictures with Santa, a 30-foot tree, crafts and vendors from around the area.

Dec. 2 | Marketplace Plaza at The Parks

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Holiday Lightings in D.C.

Join in on the event regarded internationally as "the most prominent public Chanukah event in the world" as the National Chanukah Menorah, the world’s largest menorah, lights up on the Ellipse at the White House. President Biden, Vice President Harris and other prominent politicians will be in attendance and a live musical performance will entertain visitors.

Dec. 7 | The Ellipse

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

More information here.

One of D.C.’s favorite light displays is ZooLights, which features dozens of glowing animal lanterns across the Zoo as well as live music performances, winter treats and opportunities for holiday shopping. ZooLights is no longer free as in past years, now $6 per person.

Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 | Smithsonian National Zoo

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$6

More information here .

Enjoy five lit works throughout December from local artists. Over the length of the free five-week event, keep an eye out for a special shopping night, holiday night market, a cocktail crawl and more.

Dec. 1 - Jan. 7 | Georgetown

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Holiday Performances in D.C.

Watch the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, according to Step Afrika! Meet friends from the Arctic Kingdom along with DJ Nutcracker.

Dec. 8 through Dec. 17 | Arena Stage

Showtimes depend on date chosen

$56 - $115

More information here .

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C.’s annual Holiday Show is a delightful and joyous musical celebration. The show features performances from the full Chorus, soloists and GenOUT Youth Chorus.

Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 | Lincoln Theatre

Times depend on date chosen

$25 - $65

More information here.

Celebrate the holidays with Spanish music and dancing, featuring the Furia Flamenca Dance company and live musicians.

Dec. 9 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

$30 - $35

More information here .

Black Leaves Dance Company re-imagines "The Nutcracker" in a "love letter to Pan-Africanism, the LGBTQIA community, and the celebration of family."

Dec. 9 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

6:00 p.m.

$24

More information here.

Celebrate Three Kings Day at the Gala Hispanic Theatre! Kicking off with a parade featuring the Three Kings and live animals, followed by a show featuring local musicians and dance troupes.

Jan. 7 | Gala Hispanic Theatre

1:30 p.m.

Free

More information here.

The Washington Ballet reimagines the traditional ballet in a D.C.-ified version featuring George Washington and set in Georgetown.

Dec. 2 - Dec. 30 | Warner Theater

Times depend on date chosen

$65+

More information here.



