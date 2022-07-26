DC holding hiring event for nearly 1,000 open positions

D.C. is holding a summer hiring event where agencies will make on-the-spot job offers for nearly 1,000 open positions in the DC Government.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12. Industries that will be hiring include health and human services, public safety, planning and economic development, internal services, education and operations and infrastructure.

Participating agencies include:

- DC Child and Family Services DC Public Library

- DC Department of Housing and Community Development DC Office of Unified Communications

-DC Department of Human Services DC Department of Health

- DC Department of Public Works DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services

- DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education DC Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking

- DC Department of Energy and Environment DC Department of Transportation

- DC Department of Human Resources DC Office of Contracting and Procurement

- DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs DC Metropolitan Police Department

- DC Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Program Mayor’s Office of Talent Appointments

- Department of General Services Department of Human Services

The pre-screening process will begin on July 29 with the review of all applications and resumes; all interviews for those selected will take place on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12.

Applicants will also have an opportunity to claim additional preferences like District residency, military service, and foster care as applicable.

Applicants will have the option of claiming additional preference if they are:

- A District resident

- Anyone claiming District residency preference at the time of application should bring a government-issued form of identification and proof of voter registration

- A veteran (and/or has disabilities from military service)

- 18 to 21 years of age and is currently or was a Child and Family Services (CFSA) foster care recipient within the last five years

Registration for the event will open on Friday, July 29 and close on Sunday, August 7, at midnight.

To ensure candidates are prepared for the event, DCHR’s Center for Learning and Development (CLD) will host candidate preparation seminars where tips will be provided on resume writing, interviewing, how to best engage with recruiters virtually and how to best navigate the platform in advance of the registration period closing. For more information, click here.