Inflation surges to 9.1% in June, reaching new 40-year high

article

New numbers show just how hard inflation is hitting U.S. households.

The government’s consumer price index rose 9.1% over the last year. That’s a new four-decade high.

"It’s costing the average household around $493 per month to buy the same basket of goods and services this year as it was last year," explained Ryan Sweet, the senior director of economic research for Moody’s Analytics. "That’s an enormous burden on just the average household."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Still, people who spoke to FOX 5 Wednesday in Bethesda weren’t necessarily surprised.

"I am paying a lot more, especially for gas, groceries, water," said Kevin Guam.

"That’s not a large number as far as I’m concerned," said Joe Busch. "I mean, I finished paying girl’s colleges, so we were talking tens of thousands."

Sweet added that there could be some relatively good news on the horizon, predicting that inflation will begin to break, partially because of gas prices that are beginning to fall.

"We’ve seen some relief at the pump," Sweet said, "and that’s all gonna help bring down, and weaken inflation in July."