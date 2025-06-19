Summertime is here, bringing with it a blast of heat! As we enter the summer months, long heatwaves and humidity turn summer fun into a potentially dangerous situation.

No matter what the activity, recognizing signs of heat-related illness plays a crucial role in staying safe.

With an increasing number of heat advisories in our area, here are some essential tips to stay safe and cool.

DC Heatwave: Tips to stay safe as summer temperatures rise

Heatwave safety tips

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water:

Heat stroke cases may be decreasing, but the effects certainly are not. Hospitalization rates have risen over the past few years and can have serious health risks.

Wear sunscreen:

The National Weather Service recommends applying SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every 2 hours during the day. Avoiding even the slightest sun burns greatly increases your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars:

On hot days cars quickly turn into furnaces. Inside temperatures can increase up to 20 degrees within 10 minutes. This is especially dangerous for kids as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults.

Beat the heat resources

WASHINGTON DC

D.C.'s plan to stay safe in the heat and take action to stay cool.

MARYLAND

Safety tips from the Maryland Department of Health and local counties to help prevent heat-related illnesses this season.

Allegany County

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Carroll County

Cecil County

Charles County

Dorchester County

Frederick County

Garrett County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

St. Mary’s County

Somerset County

Talbot County

Washington County

Wicomico County

Worcester County

Baltimore City

VIRGINIA

Heat safety guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and counties in the region to help prevent illness during extreme temperatures this season.

Arlington County

Fairfax County

Loudoun County

Prince William County

Stafford County

Spotsylvania County

Alexandria

Fairfax

Falls Church

Manassas Park

