DC Heatwave: Tips to stay safe as summer temperatures rise
WASHINGTON - Summertime is here, bringing with it a blast of heat! As we enter the summer months, long heatwaves and humidity turn summer fun into a potentially dangerous situation.
No matter what the activity, recognizing signs of heat-related illness plays a crucial role in staying safe.
With an increasing number of heat advisories in our area, here are some essential tips to stay safe and cool.
Heatwave safety tips
Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water:
Heat stroke cases may be decreasing, but the effects certainly are not. Hospitalization rates have risen over the past few years and can have serious health risks.
Wear sunscreen:
The National Weather Service recommends applying SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every 2 hours during the day. Avoiding even the slightest sun burns greatly increases your body's ability to dissipate heat.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars:
On hot days cars quickly turn into furnaces. Inside temperatures can increase up to 20 degrees within 10 minutes. This is especially dangerous for kids as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults.
Beat the heat resources
D.C.'s plan to stay safe in the heat and take action to stay cool.
Safety tips from the Maryland Department of Health and local counties to help prevent heat-related illnesses this season.
Heat safety guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and counties in the region to help prevent illness during extreme temperatures this season.
Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest extreme heat forecast updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team, the National Weather Service and Health Departments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.