DC gun, voting, public health policies at risk in GOP-led spending bill

The Brief A new House spending bill slashes D.C.'s Tuition Assistance Grant Program by 50% and imposes sweeping overrides on local laws. Provisions include loosening gun laws, banning local abortion funding, and blocking D.C. from enforcing police reform and traffic rules.



Washington, D.C. is facing another major financial and political challenge from Republicans in Congress. The House Appropriations Committee released its draft fiscal year 2026 spending bill, which includes deep funding cuts and a wide range of provisions that strip the District of control over its own laws.

Local perspective:

The bill would cut funding for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program (DCTAG) in half—from $40 million to $20 million—even as it raises the cap on individual awards from $10,000 to $15,000 per year and increases the lifetime cap from $50,000 to $75,000.

If funds run short, students receiving more than $10,000 would see their awards reduced proportionally.

It would also override a broad set of local policies:

Anyone with a concealed carry permit from any U.S. state or territory could carry a handgun in D.C. and on the Metro.

The District would be prohibited from spending its own local tax dollars on abortion services for low-income women

The District would be prohibited from enforcing reproductive health non-discrimination laws.

The District would be prohibited from implementing its Death with Dignity Act.

Local funding for automated traffic enforcement would be banned.

Restrictions on right turns at red lights would be ended.

D.C. would be blocked from using funds to implement police reform measures.

Noncitizens would be blocked from voting in local elections.

D.C. would not be able to enforce COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.

What's next:

The bill is expected to move to the House floor later this summer.