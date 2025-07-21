Expand / Collapse search

DC gun, voting, public health policies at risk in GOP-led spending bill

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  July 21, 2025 12:50pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A new House spending bill slashes D.C.'s Tuition Assistance Grant Program by 50% and imposes sweeping overrides on local laws.
    • Provisions include loosening gun laws, banning local abortion funding, and blocking D.C. from enforcing police reform and traffic rules.

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. is facing another major financial and political challenge from Republicans in Congress. The House Appropriations Committee released its draft fiscal year 2026 spending bill, which includes deep funding cuts and a wide range of provisions that strip the District of control over its own laws. 

Local perspective:

The bill would cut funding for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program (DCTAG) in half—from $40 million to $20 million—even as it raises the cap on individual awards from $10,000 to $15,000 per year and increases the lifetime cap from $50,000 to $75,000. 

If funds run short, students receiving more than $10,000 would see their awards reduced proportionally.

It would also override a broad set of local policies: 

  •  Anyone with a concealed carry permit from any U.S. state or territory could carry a handgun in D.C. and on the Metro. 
  • The District would be prohibited from spending its own local tax dollars on abortion services for low-income women
  • The District would be prohibited from enforcing reproductive health non-discrimination laws.
  • The District would be prohibited from implementing its Death with Dignity Act. 
  • Local funding for automated traffic enforcement would be banned.
  • Restrictions on right turns at red lights would be ended.
  • D.C. would be blocked from using funds to implement police reform measures.
  • Noncitizens would be blocked from voting in local elections. 
  • D.C. would not be able to enforce COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.

What's next:

The bill is expected to move to the House floor later this summer.

The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald. 

Washington, D.C.U.S. HouseNews