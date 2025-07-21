DC gun, voting, public health policies at risk in GOP-led spending bill
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. is facing another major financial and political challenge from Republicans in Congress. The House Appropriations Committee released its draft fiscal year 2026 spending bill, which includes deep funding cuts and a wide range of provisions that strip the District of control over its own laws.
Local perspective:
The bill would cut funding for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program (DCTAG) in half—from $40 million to $20 million—even as it raises the cap on individual awards from $10,000 to $15,000 per year and increases the lifetime cap from $50,000 to $75,000.
If funds run short, students receiving more than $10,000 would see their awards reduced proportionally.
It would also override a broad set of local policies:
- Anyone with a concealed carry permit from any U.S. state or territory could carry a handgun in D.C. and on the Metro.
- The District would be prohibited from spending its own local tax dollars on abortion services for low-income women
- The District would be prohibited from enforcing reproductive health non-discrimination laws.
- The District would be prohibited from implementing its Death with Dignity Act.
- Local funding for automated traffic enforcement would be banned.
- Restrictions on right turns at red lights would be ended.
- D.C. would be blocked from using funds to implement police reform measures.
- Noncitizens would be blocked from voting in local elections.
- D.C. would not be able to enforce COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.
What's next:
The bill is expected to move to the House floor later this summer.
The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald.