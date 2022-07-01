DC gun owners sue the District over concealed carry policy for public transit

Four D.C. men have filed a lawsuit against the District challenging a ban on carrying concealed firearms on public transit.

The lawsuit claims that the ban violates the men's Second Amendment rights.

Right now, the District restricts people with concealed carry permits from carrying those weapons in "sensitive areas" -- including schools, medical offices and the transit system. But according to the lawsuit, the men believe that the Metro System does not share characteristics with other sensitive areas, and should therefore be taken off the list.

The lawsuit was filed by Gregory T. Angelo, Tyler Yzaguirre, Robert M. Miller and Cameron M. Erickson, all of whom say they regularly use the Metro and have concealed carry permits.

The lawsuit was filed in light of a recent Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right for people to carry weapons outside their home for the purpose of self-defense.

The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen opinion specifically overturned a New York law that had been in place since 1913 and required that people applying for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public, such as showing an imminent threat to their safety. The court’s conservative majority said that regulation violated the Second Amendment.