A D.C. grandmother won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket and now she plans to share her winnings with her family.

The 80-year-old says she was home when she decided to scratch the tickets her daughter bought for her. She uncovered five matches with winning numbers, each worth a $10,000 prize.

DC grandmother wins $50K on lottery scratch-off ticket (Maryland Lottery)

Her daughter double-checked her numbers and confirmed she won a total of $50,000.

The retired babysitter said she plans to share her luck with her family. "I have children and grandchildren who are waiting," she said with a smile.

The Lucky Times 10 ticket was purchased at the Clinton Crossings Exxon in Prince George’s County. Lottery officials say two $100,000 top-tier prizes, and two second-tier prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000 remain.