DC government hosting virtual career fair, extending 'on-the-spot' job offers

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Human Resources are holding a two-day virtual hiring event where participating agencies have the ability to make on-the-spot job offers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The event will be Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Agencies can make on-the-spot offers for DC Government jobs in a number of industries. Other offers will be made within a week after the event.

The event is free and registration is required for jobseekers.

The following agencies will be participating:

DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs

DC Department of Health

DC Department of Transportation

DC Child and Family Services

DC Department of Energy and Environment

DC Department of Behavioral Health

Office of Human Rights

DC Public Library

DC Department of Employment Services

Office of State Superintendent of Education

DC Department of Corrections

Office of Contracting and Procurement

DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services

Office of Inspector General

DC Public Schools

DC Department of Human Services

DC Department of General Services

Office of Unified Communications

Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia

Office of the Chief Technology Officer

DC Department of Insurance, Securities & Banking

DC Department of For-Hire Vehicles

DC Department of Human Resources

Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments

DC Office of Risk Management

Metropolitan Police Department

Applicants will have the option of claiming additional preference if they are:

- A District resident: Anyone claiming District residency preference at the time of application should bring a government-issued form of identification and proof of voter registration.

- A veteran (and/or has disabilities from military service): Applicants claiming veteran’s preference should bring a copy of their DD-214.

- 18 to 21 years of age and is currently or was a Child and Family Services (CFSA) foster care recipient within the last five years: Applicants claiming a foster care preference will need a letter or other documentation from CFSA or the Family Court of D.C. Superior Court showing that they are currently in foster care or showing the date they left court supervision.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Additionally, the Career Pathways Program gives District residents who are graduates of District public high schools or recipients of a GED or high school equivalency credential from the District priority consideration for entry-level District government jobs.

To be eligible for priority consideration for entry-level job opportunities via the Career Pathways Program, an individual must currently reside in the District of Columbia and have obtained one of the following:

- A high school diploma from the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS)

- A high school diploma from a District public charter school

Advertisement

- A GED or high school equivalency credential from the District of Columbia