DC freezes raises, hiring amid coronavirus crisis

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District has frozen raises and hiring as it grapples with the novel coronavirus that is ripping through the region.

In addition, she’s halting travel for D.C. government employees.

DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus deaths top 100 with over 7,000 cases reported

The mayor also provided an update on the number of cases and deaths – saying 1,097 cases have been confirmed among District residents, while 24 people have died.

Many experts say the coronavirus’ peak has yet to hit the District and the states neighboring it.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all closed non-essential businesses along with schools in order to strengthen social distancing measures to keep the virus from spreading.

Also on Monday, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said that although the city is in good shape financially, it’s dipping into contingency funds.

