DC food critic spends $20K on takeout during coronavirus pandemic while legally high on marijuana

A D.C. man has combined two of his passions for one epic quarantine story!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Food critic Joel Haas has ordered takeout for almost every meal since mid-March -- and he's been high on medical marijuana for every one of them!

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

During the pandemic, Joel's gotten food from over 100 D.C. restaurants and has spent more than $20,000.

The experience is nothing new for the foodie who has eaten at hundreds of Michelin star restaurants from coast to coast and has posted tons of reviews on his cannabis entertainment site.

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic