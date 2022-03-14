DC firefighters rescue 2 children, 1 infant from burning apartment in Southeast

DC Fire and EMS rescued a total of five people, including one infant, from a burning apartment building Monday in Southeast.

Officials say upon arriving in the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast, firefighters noticed the fire blazing on the first floor and tenants trapped above. They were cut off by heavy heat and smoke in the hallways.

Using 14 portable ladders propped against all four sides of the building, firefighters climbed up to help two adults, two children, and one infant escape the building. One resident jumped out of their window. Officials say the tenant has been transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the fire is under control just around 8:40 p.m.