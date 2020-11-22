DC firefighter, bystander struck by bullets following Southeast shooting

A D.C. firefighter and a bystander were struck by bullets after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in Southeast.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene outside of a 7-Eleven location on South Capitol Street, Southeast around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: DC police investigating after woman killed in Southeast triple shooting

When they arrived, gunfire erupted from across the street.

Police say all those injured during the incident are expected to survive.

READ MORE: DC police investigating shooting that left young mother dead

Advertisement

The firefighter was treated at a local hospital and released.

A fire engine was also damaged by gunfire.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

