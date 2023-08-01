DC firefighters have busy morning battling 4 overnight fires; 1 person hospitalized

D.C. Fire and EMS had a busy morning Tuesday with multiple fires in Northeast and Southeast.

The first fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Douglas Street and firefighters had to work through the early morning hours to put out the flames. Officials say the fire was in a vacant two-story home and thanks to firefighters’ efforts, it did not spread to any adjacent homes.

One grateful D.C. resident shouted out the quick work by the firefighters.

After the flames were extinguished around the exterior, firefighters had to break into the home as it was boarded up so they could expose pockets of fire and hit hotspots.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The next fire was reported in the 1200 block Mt. Olivet Road NE. The fire apparently broke out in a basement apartment in a two-story occupied building.

Firefighters got the flames under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A third fire was reported in the basement of a building in the 1200 block of Simms Place NE. No additional details were released at the time.



A fourth blaze was then reported on the first floor of a three-story building in the 4100 block of Livingston Road SE.

Upon arrival, firefighters had to remove several residents from the upper floors and another was safely brought out of the interior by a member of the rescue squad.

They were all evaluated and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

D.C. Fire officials are working to determine the causes of these fires.