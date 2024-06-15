DC fans jam to legendary Frankie Beverly and Maze on his final tour

A legendary frontman of one of the most popular and influential bands in all of music performed for the final time Friday in front of thousands of devoted fans in Washington, D.C.

Frankie Beverly of Maze took to the stage for some of his biggest hits at Capital One Arena on his nationwide trek titled the "I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour."

Known for massive and timeless hits such as the multi-generational party staple, "Before I Let Go," "We are One" and "Joy and Pain," Beverly, 77, has contributed more than five decades of classics that prove just as powerful now as they were when they were released. The crowd stood for nearly his entire set, mesmerized by the immaculate musicianship and nostalgia.

Beverly was the focus and headliner, but there were other superstars to hit the stage, including bestselling group After 7 and multi-platinum artist Keith Sweat, an R&B powerhouse in his own right, who said it was ‘an honor’ to open for Beverly.

The nation’s capital gave Beverly his literal and figurative flowers at the end of the night. Latoya Foster, Director of D.C.’s Office of Cable TV, Film, Music and Entertainment, proclaimed June 14th "Frankie Beverly and Maze Day" in Washington, D.C. on behalf of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Immediately after, legendary D.C. radio and television host Donnie Simpson handed flowers to Beverly and addressed the crowd.

"If you never met Frank, you still feel like he is your brother. I have had the honor of knowing this man for almost 40 years. And from day one, he was like a brother to me. I could not find a better friend," Simpson said. "I want to thank you, man, for the music you have given us, not just this groove but, on top of that groove, messages of love, peace and oneness."

The tour will wrap in Philadelphia, his hometown, where he and his group (originally called Raw Soul) launched their outstanding legacy. A street has been renamed in their honor. After his upcoming retirement, the band will continue to tour under the moniker Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly with new lead vocalist Tony Lindsay.