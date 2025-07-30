DC family grieving after father killed in Southeast DC crash

The Brief D.C. police are searching for two suspects in connection to a deadly crash in Southeast. 50-year-old Billy Canty was hit and killed around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. The suspect vehicle is a black and grey F-150 pick-up truck with a Virginia tag of THP-6421.



A D.C. family is grieving after a 50-year-old father was hit and killed at an intersection in Southeast.

Billy Canty’s family is grieving. They put up a memorial to honor him. He was a beloved, mechanic, a father.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of 51th Street SE, and Southern Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 20.

The pickup truck driver drove away, not helping Canty, leaving him suffering with serious injuries. He died at the hospital about an hour later.

Police have since released photos, surveillance video of the suspect’s and their pickup truck.

Dig deeper:

One of the men suspected in the incident was seen walking into a convenience store, dressed in a dark short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a Dallas Cowboys hat. He appeared to buy beer and then he walked out of the store.

The second suspect was seen walking down a street wearing a white undershirt and dark pants.

Police say they are possibly connected to a black and grey F-150 pick-up truck with dark tinted windows and a Virginia tag of THP-6421.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police if you recognize the suspects or the pick up truck.