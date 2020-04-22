DC expanding COVID-19 testing criteria

The District is deploying some new tools in its fight against the novel coronavirus, which accounts for more than 125 deaths in the city.

The District saw a decrease in the number of new cases from Monday to Tuesday, but Mayor Muriel Bowser stressed that residents must remain vigilant.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but we need to keep working to flatten the curve,” she said, adding the people should continue to remain indoors and, when they need to go out, wear face coverings.

But the District is making strides, she says.

On Thursday, another public testing site will open up at the UDC Bertie Backus campus in Ward 5.

In addition, D.C. Health is expanding its criteria for testing to those who may be asymptomatic, but still have a history of exposure, or are high risk.

The mayor told people they should consult with their physician to decide whether to be tested.

Residents will still need a doctor’s note to make an appointment.

Bowser also noted that the District had expanded its staff at the unemployment benefits center, and since March 3, it has paid out more than $90 million to 34,000 people.

