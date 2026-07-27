Police search for man accused of killing girlfriend in Columbia

Police in Howard County are searching for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Columbia over the weekend.

Authorities say Darwin Carcamo‑Santiago, 24, killed Esmeralda Perez‑Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park, inside a residence in the 9000 block of Watchlight Court. Police responded to the home on Sunday and found Perez‑Mendez dead in the suspect’s bedroom.

Darwin Carcamo Santiago (Howard County Police)

Police said the victim suffered injuries consistent with strangulation, and detectives believe she may have been killed sometime overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

Carcamo‑Santiago has been charged with first-and-second-degree murder. Police described him as a Hispanic male, 5‑foot‑7, 140 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410‑313‑STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.