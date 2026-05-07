Feds bust 'sophisticated drug empire' spanning from South Korea to DC: 11 charged

The Brief Eleven people have been charged with operating a massive, international drug ring, including three based in Washington, D.C. The suspects are accused of distributing meth and GBL together, a combination known as "sexchem." Officials said the investigation began after a DMV resident died after using the drugs.



Federal officials announced charges against 11 people on Thursday for allegedly operating a massive transnational drug "empire" that stretched from South Korea to Washington, D.C.

11 charged in ‘sexchem’ bust

What we know:

The ring operated from at least January 2023, through April 2026, according to the Department of Justice. Officials said crews brought methamphetamines from California and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) from South Korea to the northeast, where suppliers would sell them together in a lethal combination known as "sexchem."

Industrially, GBL is used as a paint and nail polish remover. Because of this, the DOJ said, the ringleaders set up fake fashion and beauty companies, and tried to pass off the drug as a legitimate business expense as it went through customs. Recreationally, however, GBL is referred to as "Liquid Ecstasy," and is commonly used as a date rape drug. Investigators accused the suspects of selling the GBL and meth together, meant to be used as a party drug.

3 DC men charged

Local perspective:

Officials said the investigation into this massive operation began after a DMV resident died from using the drugs. Ultimately, three Washington, D.C. men were charged in connection with the group.

Matthew Kent, the DOJ said, was the "primary distributor" of the drugs in the D.C. area, and stored the drugs in stash houses in Northeast D.C. He was arrested in Maryland in 2024, when officials said they found about 480 grams of meth in his car.

Colton Huthsing, court documents allege, maintained ledgers detailing the drug sales, and helped acquire and then distribute the drugs, even allegedly setting up a shell company to bring large quantities of GBL into the country.

Joshua Taylor was charged with supplying large quantities of meth. Huthsing and Taylor were both arrested on April 29.

Eight other suspects were also arrested and charged, ranging from Baltimore and New York City to Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro called the operation a "sophisticated drug trafficking empire" that "flooded our streets with two of the most dangerous and lethal drug combinations available."

More arrests expected

What's next:

Federal officials told FOX 5's Kalyn Norwood that they expect more arrests, as they continue to investigate and serve warrants across the country.