DC donut shop vandalized, Black Lives Matter sign stolen

A D.C. donut shop is closed for cleanup after someone smashed their storefront window overnight.

The damage was discovered by the owners of Donut Run Friday morning at their store on 4th Street in Northwest D.C.

Photos of the damage were posted to Instagram. The owners say the vandals also stole a large Black Lives Matter sign from the window.

Donut Run just opened in January. On Instagram, they wrote, "To whoever took our Black Lives Matter flag, please bring it back. We'll gladly make you your own one."