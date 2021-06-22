DC DMVs will return to walk-in service on July 19

DMV offices in DC will begin to allow walk-in services again, starting next month.

The department announced Tuesday that after months of residents having to make appointments for services, their offices will return to walk-in service beginning the week of July 19.

In-person service becomes available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Officials say residents can still make appointments for any available or canceled appointments through July 17.

DC DMV officials say they will honor all appointments made through Saturday, July 17, 2021, but none will be available after that date. In addition, two DC DMV locations will have special weekend hours to accommodate residents.

Additionally, residents can take advantage of special weekend hours for in-person services at DC DMV’s 95 M Street SW location and Inspection Station on the following dates:

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Sunday, July 18, 2021

On those dates, the hours for 95 M Street SW will be 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. and the Inspection Station will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to further accommodate new residents who may need a vehicle inspection before converting their out-of-state vehicle to DC title and tags, and residents requiring an inspection renewal.

Scheduling road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver licenses will remain by appointment only.