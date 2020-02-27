DC detectives say man 'rolling' in roadway before deadly hit-and-run in Southeast

Authorities say a man who was "rolling" in the roadway was struck and killed in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C.

The incident was reported around 8:42 p.m. in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue. Police say the man was in the roadway when a vehicle heading northbound ran him over and drove off from the scene.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is still continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.