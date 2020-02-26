Man dead after being struck by vehicle in DC, police say

article

A man who was lying in the roadway is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Southeast Wednesday night.

The collision happened in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE.

Police say the striking vehicle did not remain at the scene. They tell FOX 5 they are not calling it a hit-and-run because they don't know if the person who struck the man knew they hit a person.