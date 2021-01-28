Capitol riot prompts acting chief to call for permanent fencing, backup forces

article

The Capitol riot prompted unprecedented efforts by law enforcement and the military to protect D.C. ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and now the acting Capitol police chief wants some of those measures to become permanent.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Five people died during the attack on the U.S. Capitol – including one Capitol police officer – after police were rapidly overwhelmed by the mob.

The incident prompted the arrival of more than 20,000 National Guard members from a number of states, who erected fencing and other protective structures around the Capitol and other government buildings ahead of the inauguration.

READ MORE: FBI releases details about new arrests made for involvement in U.S. Capitol attack

Advertisement

Acting Chief Yoganda Pittman issued a statement on Thursday saying:

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.

"I look forward to working with Congress on identifying the security improvements necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Congress and the U.S. Capitol."

READ MORE: Capitol Police chief apologizes for failing to prepare for US Capitol riot

She made the statement following a security assessment of the "entire complex" conducted by Capitol police.

Pittman noted that similar assessments were made following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

