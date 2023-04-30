DC Defenders advance to XFL Championship

The D.C. Defenders have advanced to the 2023 XFL Championship game.

The Defenders punched their ticket to the final showdown with a 37 – 21 victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons in Sunday’s North Division Championship at Audi Field in D.C.

Detail view of a bag of DC Defenders football on the sidelines before the XFL game against the Vegas Vipers at Audi Field on March 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

They'll take on the Houston Roughnecks who defeated the Arlington Renegades in the South Division Championship on Saturday.

The Defenders are undefeated at home this season and only lost on game all year.

The championship game will be played Saturday, May 13 in San Antonio.