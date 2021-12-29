At home COVID test and PCR testing locations near me in DC: Where to find them from 12/29 - 01/02
WASHINGTON - Here's where you can go to pick up an at home COVID-19 test in the District and where you can find a PCR testing location:
Wednesday, December 29
Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:
Farragut Square | 8am-12pm
Thrive DC | 12pm-4pm
Engines 4, 11, 24, 31 | 2:30pm-7:30pm
Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:
All Test Yourself Express library locations | 12pm—8pm
Thursday, December 30
Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:
Farragut Square | 8am-12pm
Douglass Community Center | 12pm-4pm
Engines 8, 10, 30, 33 | 2:30pm-7:30pm
Benning Stoddert Rec Center | 3pm-7pm
Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:
All Test Yourself Express library locations | 12pm—8pm
Friday, December 31
Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:
Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm
Saturday, January 1
Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm
Sunday, January 2
Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:
Rumsey Aquatic Center | 12pm-4pm
Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:
Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm