At home COVID test and PCR testing locations near me in DC: Where to find them from 12/29 - 01/02

Here's where you can go to pick up an at home COVID-19 test in the District and where you can find a PCR testing location:

Wednesday, December 29

Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:

Farragut Square | 8am-12pm

Thrive DC | 12pm-4pm

Engines 4, 11, 24, 31 | 2:30pm-7:30pm

Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:

All Test Yourself Express library locations | 12pm—8pm

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Thursday, December 30

Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:

Farragut Square | 8am-12pm

Douglass Community Center | 12pm-4pm

Engines 8, 10, 30, 33 | 2:30pm-7:30pm

Benning Stoddert Rec Center | 3pm-7pm

Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:

All Test Yourself Express library locations | 12pm—8pm

Friday, December 31

Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:

Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm

Saturday, January 1

Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm

Sunday, January 2

Walk-up PCR Testing Sites:

Rumsey Aquatic Center | 12pm-4pm

Rapid Antigen Pickup Sites:

Advertisement

Engines 4, 8, 31, 33 | 12pm-4pm