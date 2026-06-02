DC Council will not vote on emergency curfew bill

The Brief The DC Council will not vote on emergency legislation to extend special juvenile curfew zones. Supporters say the curfew zones could help as thousands of students prepare to leave school for summer break. Five members remain opposed to the emergency legislation, leaving supporters short of the nine votes needed to pass it.



The DC Council will not vote on emergency legislation to extend special juvenile curfew zones before Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order expires this weekend.

What we know:

Supporters of the curfew zones say the measure could help as thousands of students get ready to leave school for summer break, FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports. But there are not enough votes on the council to keep the emergency measure in place.

The special curfew zones were created to help police respond to large gatherings of teens known as teen takeovers. Police used the zones again this past weekend under an emergency order issued by Bowser.

RELATED: DC police expand juvenile curfew zone to Chinatown, Navy Yard, Benning Park

The mayor put the order in place after a viral fight inside a Navy Yard Chipotle and has argued the tool is needed to help prevent similar incidents.

Supporters say the concern is that as school ends and more teens are out of class, the city could see an increase in large gatherings across the District.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says five members remain opposed to the emergency legislation, leaving supporters short of the nine votes needed to pass it.

DC police say there were no curfew violations reported during last weekend’s enforcement efforts. The council has already passed a permanent curfew zone law, but it will not take effect until July 16.

RELATED: DC's juvenile curfew zones reinstated under new emergency order ahead of Memorial Day weekend