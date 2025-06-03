DC Council votes to pause Initiative 82 $2 raise for tipped workers

The Brief The D.C. Council voted 8–4 to pause a $2 wage increase for tipped workers set for July 1. Under I-82, wages rose from $5.35 to $10 and were scheduled to increase to $12 next month — eventually reaching $17.50 by 2027.



The DC Council voted Tuesday to pause raises for tipped workers – meaning restaurant workers won’t be getting the $2 raise they were expecting on July 1.

Council members voted eight to four to pause the $2-an-hour wage increase, part of Initiative 82 which passed in 2022, with nearly 75% of voters supporting it.

By the numbers:

Wages went from $5.35 an hour to the current $10 thanks to Initiative 82.

In July, they were supposed to go up to $12 — then increase each year until they hit $17.50 by 2027.

But today’s emergency resolution puts a three-month pause on that plan.

Big picture view:

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has pushed back on I-82, saying it’s hurting the industry.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser recently voiced her support for repealing it altogether.

Councilmember Robert White voted for the pause — saying he wants more data.

"I came here to serve the people, and I’m hearing from a lot of restaurant workers that they’re losing wages under I-82. Some are gaining wages — but many, it seems the majority, are losing. We’re also seeing a lot of our smaller restaurants close," said White.

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George voted against it — saying this feels like the first step toward repealing the will of the voters.

"I don’t know what this pause is going to do, except chip away at what I think is a long-term effort to repeal the will of the voters," said George.

What they're saying:

Amanda Michelle Gomez with Unite Here Local 25, which represents about 7,000 hospitality workers in the region, said they were deeply disappointed in the eight council members who voted to pause.

"Unite Here Local 25 supports those small businesses that need some help, we can do that through a tax credit, through rent relief - but we shouldn't do it by undermining workers who are counting on these wage increases," Gomez said.

There were chants of "Don't Cut Our Wages" as the vote was underway. At one point, people were even removed from chambers. One woman named Nikki, who said she has been a tipped worker for the past decade, became emotional as the vote concluded.

"We just heard Council say Initiative 82 is not fair to restaurant owners and operators, so what I'm asking for is how is pausing this initiative fair to workers? How is pausing an initiative that's been voted on twice by D.C. voters fair to D.C. consumers?" said Nikki.

"This is a pattern of not just the mayor but D.C. council prioritizing the interests of business owners over workers and that needs to end," she added.

What's next:

As of now — the pause is in effect through October.

At that point, unless there’s another vote, wages will go up to that planned $12 an hour.