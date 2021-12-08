DC Council unanimously passes law allowing residents to opt for digital driver's license

Digital driver's licenses for D.C. residents are one step closer to reality after the DC Council unanimously passed the law this week allowing people to opt for a digital license.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

However, some are worried about the potential risks involved.

"I find that digital stuff seems to cause troubles for people it can get hacked," one resident told FOX 5.

Private and cybersecurity expert Peter Swire says if digital licenses work how they're supposed to, there are advantages such as updating automatically.

He also says they're designed to only show information you want shown.

READ MORE: DC Council votes on bill requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

"So, if you go into a bar, proving your name and your age might be all that’s really needed. They don’t need to get your home address and right now some bars take pictures of people’s driver’s licenses and put that into a mailing list," he tells FOX 5.

However, he does say there are problems that could arise.

"I could try to fake you out by seeming to have a license I don’t have. Somebody could hack into the database and say I don’t have a license, but I do have a license. So, there’s risks on both ends, but there’s risk with fake ID’s now," Swire says.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The bill now awaits D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's signature.