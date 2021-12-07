DC Council votes on bill requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The DC Council voted on Tuesday on a bill to require DC students to get vaccinated once the COVID-19 vaccine for their age group is fully FDA approved.

Enforcement of this vaccine requirement would start next school year, not this year.

Only Trayon White voted no, who has objected to other vaccine legislation before.

The next and final reading off this bill will likely be Dec. 21, according to councilwoman Christina Henderson.

Henderson released this statement on the bill:

The Council unanimously approved the first reading of my bill that would require all eligible students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The Coronavirus Immunization of School Students and Early Childhood Workers Amendment Act (B24-0423) would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations required for students to attend school in DC. require all childcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus, and establish a requirement for electronically tracking in-school vaccination requirements. The Committee of the Whole heard the advocacy of those who testified at this bill's public hearing and has moved the deadline for all eligible students to be fully vaccinated to March 1, 2022. However, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education will not begin enforcement of this change until the start of school year 2022-2023. It is also of note that the bill considers a student or childcare worker to be fully vaccinated after receiving all fully approved booster shots. We know that vaccination is our most effective form of security against the virus. I will continue to fight for change that keeps our students, parents, and school communities safe.