DC Council presses mayor, MPD to halt cooperation with ICE; faith leaders call for accountability

Protesters marched through the District on Thursday, calling for accountability from the Trump administration as opposition to federal immigration enforcement grows.

What we know:

The D.C. Council is now urging Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department to end any cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Faith leaders are expected to gather at Lafayette Park later Friday morning to call for moral accountability from the Trump administration.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters gathered at 14th and U Streets NW, then marched through the city to the White House. They expressed anger over what happened in Minneapolis, calling Renee Good’s death a murder. After news of another ICE‑related shooting in Portland, Oregon, demonstrators demanded accountability and called for ICE to be removed from D.C. streets.

Councilmember Brianne Nadeau wants the District to stop working with ICE. Bowser says the presence of federal agents is not something she can control. Nadeau’s committee issued a report based on October hearings where dozens of witnesses testified about federal agents wearing masks, using unmarked cars and acting with impunity.

READ MORE: DC Council urges mayor, MPD to end cooperation with ICE following deadly shooting in Minneapolis

What they're saying:

Several council members want Bowser to rescind executive orders that allow continued coordination with federal partners to the maximum extent allowed under D.C. law.

Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said MPD is evaluating the executive order, though he believes a police presence can help make HSI enforcement actions less problematic.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC Council presses mayor, MPD to halt cooperation with ICE