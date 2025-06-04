DC Council pauses $2 raise for tipped workers

The Brief D.C. Council voted to delay scheduled $2 wage increase for tipped workers. Mayor Bowser pushing to repeal Initiative 82, citing economic challenges. Council's decision has sparked controversy among business owners and workers.



Tipped workers in the District will not see their scheduled wage increase next month after the D.C. Council voted Tuesday to pause the $2 raise.

The decision comes as Mayor Muriel Bowser seeks support for her proposed budget, which aims to address economic challenges for the city.

Economic pressures are being felt across sectors, with rising office vacancy rates, uncertainty in the hotel industry, and restaurant closures at D.C.’s Wharf. Bowser is pushing for the repeal of Initiative 82, which raises the base wage for tipped workers. A salary increase to $12 an hour had been scheduled to take effect in July.

Tipped wage increase delayed

Restaurant owners argue that rising food costs and fewer customers make the higher wages unaffordable. The council’s vohttps://www.fox5dc.com/news/tipping-out-of-control-survey-2025te delays the increase to allow for further study of the economic impact, sparking controversy across the District.

Bowser’s proposed 2026 budget outlines plans to move forward amid reduced federal support. The District was blindsided when Republican lawmakers blocked the release of local revenues.

Federal downsizing could lead to vacant office spaces and the potential loss of 40,000 jobs over the coming years.

Budget plan under debate

Bowser’s budget plan includes downtown investments during the Capital One Arena renovation, efforts to bring the Washington Commanders back to the RFK Stadium site, and incentives for tech companies through business development changes.

While the budget avoids tax increases and layoffs, it imposes a hiring freeze and cuts certain social programs. The council is expected to vote on the budget in August.

