DC Council passes bills to fund Metro upgrades, new bus line for RFK Stadium

The Brief The D.C. Council passed three bills to fund transit infrastructure for the RFK Stadium complex. Under one of the bills, Metro will get up to $300 million in capital funding to upgrade the Stadium-Armory station. Another bill provides Metro with funding for phase one of the a new bus line for the area.



The D.C. Council passed several emergency bills Tuesday to fund transit infrastructure and prepare transportation for the RFK Stadium complex.

What we know:

One of the measures establishes a multi-year reimbursable agreement between the D.C. Department of Transportation and Metro. Under the agreement, Metro will get up to $300 million in capital funding to upgrade the Stadium-Armory Metro Station. The goal is to have the station ready in time for the stadium’s projected opening in 2030.

A second bill provides $5 million to Metro for the first phase of the Gold Line, a new bus line designed to service the areas around the stadium.

READ MORE | DC Mayor Bowser submits final draft of RFK stadium plan

A third bill passed by the council allocates funds for the city’s overall share of Metro funding.

The actions come nearly two weeks after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser submitted the final draft of the RFK Stadium plan. The development includes upgrades to the surrounding neighborhood, including the addition of up to 6,500 new homes and 287,000 square feet of retail space.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ RFK Stadium Rendering