DC council member calls for transparency after homeowner allegedly shoots, kills 13-year-old

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts says officials are working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine if there will be charges.

Meanwhile, calls from the community for transparency and accountability are growing louder.

An email to parents from Blake's principal describes him as quiet and inquisitive sixth grader who loved football and fashion. It says he leaves behind his mother, three sisters and a grieving Brookland Middle School community.

Ward 5 Council Member Zachary Parker says he's been trying to find out what police know about the deadly shooting. "I'm at a loss for words as to what would possess a resident to take matters into their own hands and take the life of a young person."

Parker says he's been hearing a lot from constituents since taking office less than a week ago. "One is about the amount of crime and incidents happening across the city. The other is also related to this case and how little information is being released about the person that took Karon's life," and so I'm joining on neighbors and calling on MPD to release information and hold the individual accountable

Police say the man involved owns a home in the area. They say he came out and confronted Karon and ultimately shot him multiple times just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Quincy Street.

Police say there is no indication at this point that Karon was armed. They say they found a stolen car in the area linked to Karon and neighbors report seeing two other juveniles running away.

Neighbors heard the gunshots overnight, Watts reports. Police say the gun used is legally registered and the shooter was performing CPR on the boy when they arrived on scene. They also say the man has been cooperating.

Parker says he's been in touch with Karon's grandmother. "The family is distraught," Parker said. "And what we've expressed to them is that were there to support them in whatever way is necessary.

Brookland Middle School says the school will honor Karon's life Monday and mental health services will be available for both staff and students this week.