DC Council advances permanent juvenile curfew bill

The Brief The Council advanced a permanent juvenile curfew bill with an 11 p.m. curfew and curfew zones. An amendment adds youth programming and restores a midnight curfew on weekends and in summer. The emergency curfew bill failed again, leaving the mayor’s order in place until May 1.



The D.C. Council on Tuesday moved forward with a permanent juvenile curfew bill aimed at addressing the rise in large teen gatherings that in recent years have led to violence, brawls and, in some cases, gunfire.

The Council voted 8 - 5 to move forward with the measure, which would set an 11 p.m. curfew and allow police to declare curfew zones in hotspot neighborhoods such as Navy Yard.

An amendment from Councilmember Doni Crawford helped secure support by requiring the city to provide alternative youth programming when a curfew zone is declared and by reverting the city curfew time to midnight on weekends and during summer months.

READ MORE: DC Council advances permanent juvenile curfew plan

Because the bill is permanent, it still requires a second Council vote and congressional approval. A permanent measure would likely take effect in the fall.

A separate emergency juvenile curfew bill, which would have allowed the tighter curfew rules to take effect immediately for 90 days, again failed to reach the nine votes needed for passage on emergency bills.

The previous emergency bill expired last week, prompting the mayor to issue an executive order keeping the 11 p.m. curfew and curfew zones in place. However, that order expires May 1, leaving uncertainty about enforcement as warmer weather approaches.

Some residents have voiced concerns about ongoing disturbances. Council Chair Phil Mendelson noted that certain Trump administration officials and Republican lawmakers are watching the Council’s actions. Rather than let the emergency bill fail, it was tabled — pushed further down the road.

Under the mayor’s emergency order, police may declare a curfew zone that limits the number of youths who can gather with an adult in certain areas from 8 p.m. until the 11 p.m. curfew begins.