DC could get 6 inches of snow in first winter storm in years

article

Lace up your boots and grab your puffy coat.

Forecasters on Saturday issued DC's first winter storm warning in years.

The snowfall is expected to start Sunday morning. The nation's capital could receive up to six inches of snow by Monday night.

FOX 5 Meteorogist Mike Thomas has the latest figures from the National Weather Service:

Mike also shared his futurecast showing how the storm might develop:

Advertisement

The winter storm warning means you should stay home and avoid the roads if you can.

Local hardware stores are already gearing up for the snow, with sleds flying off the shelves.

RELATED: Hardware stores brace for DC's first potential winter storm in years

The forecasts are expected to change over time. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest throughout the storm.

RELATED: How much snow is expected? Confidence building for ‘double trouble’ winter storm Sunday and Monday