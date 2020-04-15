DC correctional officers suing city, jail amid COVID-19 outbreak

Correctional officers who work at the D.C. Jail filed a class-action lawsuit against the District and the jail on Wednesday.

They allege the city failed to protect them from the coronavirus and possibly death, which violates the city's duty to provide a safe workplace for its employees.

The correctional officers are now suing for $10,000 per violation per correctional officer and per day dating back to February 28 when Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the Emergency Operations Center and ordered all D.C. agencies to implement the District Response Plan to continue operations safely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

The correctional officer's attorneys are calling for an emergency hearing to be held on Friday to rule on the motion for an emergency restraining order.