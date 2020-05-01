DC coronavirus cases on the rise, Mayor Bowser tells FOX 5

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the nation's capital. Mayor Bowser spoke with FOX 5 Friday and said 335 new coronavirus cases were reported in the District on April 30. A total of 4,658 cases have been reported in D.C. since the outbreak began.

Bowser also said seven additional deaths were reported Thursday bringing the total number of those who have died from COVID-19 in D.C. to 231. The mayor said her administration will continue to focus on the most vulnerable populations in the District.

"We'll get back to business when we know it's safe to do so," Bowser told FOX 5's Steve Chenevey. She said the District will follow federal guidelines before reopening and will look for a steady, two week decline in positive cases.

Ahead of the anticipated warm weather this weekend, Mayor Bowser said she wants people to get out and get some fresh air as long as they are following social distancing guidelines.

