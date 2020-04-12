DC closes Beach Drive, other streets to cars to encourage "essential exercise"

article

Officials have closed Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and other streets to motorists so that runners and bicyclists can access them unbothered for "essential exercise" during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beach Drive, which is already closed to cars on weekends, will remain closed to motorists through April 30, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says.

Anacostia Park and Fort Davis Drive in Fort Dupont Park will ALSO be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through April 30.

The District is under a stay-at-home order, with only "essential" businesses remaining open. Most gyms closed weeks ago.

Anyone who goes outside to exercise is urged to maintain a six-foot distance from anyone else.

