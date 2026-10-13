DC climbs to 5th on list of rattiest US cities, new ranking shows

Washington, D.C., is climbing the ranks of the rattiest cities in the U.S., according to a new list released by pest control company Orkin.

The Brief Washington, D.C., ranked fifth after moving up one spot from last year. Orkin's list tracks new residential rat and mouse treatments across the nation. Los Angeles topped the list, followed by Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Washington.



RELATED: DC launches new rat control dashboard

The nation's capital ranked fifth on the list after moving up one spot from last year. Orkin's annual list tracks new residential rat and mouse treatments, offering a snapshot of the locations seeing the highest volume of treatment activity.

The data was collected between Aug. 9, 2025, and Aug. 9, 2026. Los Angeles topped the list, followed by Chicago, New York, and San Francisco, with Washington rounding out the top five.

DC launches new rat control dashboard

RELATED: DC asks for public's help in getting rid of rats

In September, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser detailed the city's latest efforts to combat rodents, declaring, "We’re making DC a tougher place to be a rat." Key measures include a pilot program deploying 20 fully enclosed "Big Belly" trash cans equipped with sensors that notify crews when full, as well as a rodent birth control trial and secured composting bins. Bowser also highlighted dedicated rat abatement teams while urging residents and local businesses to help by securing their trash bins and refraining from littering.

See the full list online.