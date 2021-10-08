DC city employee had order of protection against alleged killer

A District city employee who was shot to death outside a gym in a Southeast neighborhood had an order of protection issued by a Montgomery County court, FOX 5 has learned.

DC police indicated on Thursday that the shooting death of Nikiesha Thomas – an employee in the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education – had been "domestic in nature."

According to Montgomery County officials, Thomas had taken out a protection from abuse order against Antoine Oliver on Monday.

After it was issued, it had to be presented to him in Prince George’s County. However, the order never reached him.

On Wednesday, the order was expanded from interim to temporary.

Investigators say Oliver ran up to Thomas’ car while she sat in it and shot once, killing her.

Oliver then allegedly stole a vehicle in Prince George’s County Thursday afternoon, returning to D.C.

Police caught up with him in Northeast, where he reportedly shot and killed himself.

