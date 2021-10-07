Suspect in DC city employee’s death shot and killed himself after Maryland carjacking: cops
WASHINGTON - A man suspected of shooting a District city employee to death inside a car outside a gym in Southeast shot himself after a carjacking in Maryland Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.
The man – who has not been identified – reportedly ran up to Nikiesha Thomas’ vehicle in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast and fired one bullet, killing her.
READ MORE: DC police looking for suspect who tried to sexually assault victim at George Washington University
The DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education identified the victim as Thomas, a member of their Strong Start Team.
Multiple people were in a nearby gym when the shooting occurred.
READ MORE: Arrest made in murder of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney; father indicted in narcotics conspiracy, DC police say
Around 12:45 p.m., police say, the same suspect stole a car in Prince George’s County and then returned to Southeast.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
When officers in pursuit closed in on him, police say he killed himself.
Police have not identified the suspect.
A letter was sent out to employees in the OSSE on Thursday morning:
Advertisement