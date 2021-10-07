Suspect in DC city employee’s death shot and killed himself after Maryland carjacking: cops

A man suspected of shooting a District city employee to death inside a car outside a gym in Southeast shot himself after a carjacking in Maryland Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.

The man – who has not been identified – reportedly ran up to Nikiesha Thomas’ vehicle in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast and fired one bullet, killing her.

The DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education identified the victim as Thomas, a member of their Strong Start Team.

Multiple people were in a nearby gym when the shooting occurred.

Around 12:45 p.m., police say, the same suspect stole a car in Prince George’s County and then returned to Southeast.

When officers in pursuit closed in on him, police say he killed himself.

Police have not identified the suspect.

