DC city council capping delivery app fees during COVID-19 crisis

The D.C. City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to place a cap on the fees delivery app services can charge amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Services like Grubhub and Door Dash will be limited to a 15 percent fee on orders until the crisis is over.

D.C. is one of many American cities and states that have shuttered restaurants for all but delivery or pickup services.

Local leaders are trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus by closing traditional gathering spaces like restaurants.

Seattle and San Francisco have passed similar caps at 15 percent.

