DC Circulator strike ends, bus service to continue Friday

The DC Circulator strike is over, according to a news release from the local union that organized it.

ATU Local 689 announced Thursday that it voted "overwhelmingly" to approve a collective bargaining agreement with RATP Dev, which will result in resumed normal bus service as early as Friday.

ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson called it a "great day" for the union that represents nearly all DC Circulator drivers.

"This strike showed the power of workers fighting for our rights," he said in a statement. "Local 689 DC Circulator members did what we do best and won. Transit agencies across the country are now on notice. Public transit contractors cannot continue to make cuts on the backs of workers and riders. I'm proud of our members for standing strong and standing together. After months of negotiations, this contract recognizes our members for the heroes they truly are."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After two months of negations, over 150 workers walked off the job on Mary 3rd — shutting down Circulator transportation in the city for three days.

The new three-year contract with RATP Dev – the company that was awarded the contract to manage the District Department of Transportation’s (DDOT) bus system in 2018 – includes health care improvements, better retirement benefits, and substantial wage increases.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Starting pay is raised by over 25% immediately to address the bus operator shortage. Operators who receive top pay will get ab 18.5% increase over the course of the contract.

Retirement was changed from an employer match system to a direct employer contribution to a member's 401(k). The workers fought company language that would have outsourced Local 689 members' jobs as well as eliminated workers' federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act.

RATP Dev sent the following statement to FOX 5:

"To our loyal customers, we recognize the inconvenience caused by the disruption in service. As we resume normal operations, we will continue to strive to deliver the best service possible on all routes and will continue to welcome your feedback on how we can improve your DC Circulator experience."

Advertisement

RATP Dev USA Chief People Officer Stacy Winsett stated: "We are grateful for all the hard work and time that was put in on both sides to reach this agreement. We are glad this was resolved quickly and are looking forward to getting back to the business of servicing our customers in the DC Metro Area."