DC Circulator bus drivers announce strike, encourage commuters to find other transportation

Workers for the DC Circulator say they plan to go on strike Tuesday, according to a news release from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689.

The union, which consists of more than 15,000 members, is currently negotiating a new contract with RATP Dev — the company that was awarded the contract to manage the District Department of Transportation’s (DDOT) bus system in 2018.

"RATP Dev left us with no other options but to walk off the job at the DC Circulator," said ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson in a statement. "We encourage commuters to seek other forms of public transportation throughout the city. After months of negotiations, it has become clear that RATP Dev has been negotiating in bad faith, committing multiple unfair labor practice (ULP) violations in the process."

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 22: A DC Circulator bus makes its way east on Pennsylvania Ave., SE, on September 22, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The previous contract expired Saturday, and the union declined the company's offer to enter into an additional extension agreement after RATP Dev threatened to substitute union members with subcontractors, and eliminate workers’ federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act.

ATU Local 689 plans to begin the strike tomorrow morning and stay out of work until an agreement is reached.

"Our Union and our members at Local 689 are fed up with the disrespect RATP Dev has shown them. We’ve been down this road before in the DC area with strikes. Our members will again stand strong and united," said ATU International President John Costa. "It’s time for the company to get back to the table to give these frontline bus operators, who have been risking their lives to keep their communities moving since the pandemic began, a contract that treats them like the heroes they are."