DC church’s Black Lives Matter sign vandalized with racist graffiti
WASHINGTON - A D.C. church's Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized with racist graffiti, authorities say.
Police were called to the Metropolitan AME Church on M Street in the northwest Wednesday afternoon where they found the sign defaced with images of swastikas.
It is unclear when the sign was targeted. Police have no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.
Image 1 of 4
▼
DC church’s Black Lives Matter sign vandalized with racist graffiti