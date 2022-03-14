DC cherry blossoms make it safely through snowy weekend

A frosty weekend didn't harm D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms as the trees continue to develop and move toward peak bloom later this month.

"We took a look at the buds and I think we're going to be OK," said National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst Monday after the trees weathered this weekend's snow without any issues.

Litterst said two things have to happen for the trees to lose their blossoms. First, the temperature need to drop to 27 degrees or below – which did happen over the weekend. Second, the buds have to be at stage five or later. Currently, the buds are between stage two and three. In the earlier stages of development, the buds are wrapped and protected. It's when the petals are exposed that the frost can do damage.

Litterst said with warm temperatures ahead, peak bloom is still expected between March 22 and March 25.