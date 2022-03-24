DC chef José Andrés appointed to serve on President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition

DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition, the White House announced Wednesday.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN) is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.

President Biden issued Executive Order 14048 allowing for continued promotion of the National Youth Sports Strategy, and providing for the work of the council to include a focus on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition.

Andrés is an internationally-recognized chef, New York Times bestselling author and humanitarian. He was named one of Time Magazine’s "100 Most Influential People" in both 2012 and 2018, and awarded the 2015 National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama.

In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit which uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. His team served over 3.6 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane María.

Since then, WCK has activated on six continents, serving tens of millions of fresh meals in the aftermath of both natural and manmade disasters.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization partnered with thousands of restaurants, farmers and community leaders around the country to combat food and nutrition insecurity.

Currently, Andrés and World Central Kitchen are working in Ukraine and four neighboring countries, feeding refugees who have fled their homes.