New Capitol riot surveillance video shows Pence escape from Senate chamber

After former Vice President Mike Pence declined to challenge the results of the 2020 election, he became public enemy number one for a number of Trump supporters.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers advanced their case for convicting former President Donald Trump by showing startling new footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Much of the material they produced allegedly showed how Trump’s criticism of Pence for refusing to call the election results fraudulent had been internalized by the mob.

Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas played audio of protesters chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they charged the Capitol, and showed a now-famous image of a gallows erected outside the building.

More video released, showed Pence and Utah Senator Mitt Romney being rushed from the Senate chamber just moments before the mob stormed in.

The Washington Post notes that the former vice president was hiding during the incident when Trump Tweeted "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

The former president has since been banned permanently from Twitter.

Pence attended current President Joe Biden’s inauguration, before returning to his home state of Indiana.

The former governor and vice president will still keep a hand in politics, however.

Last week, the powerful conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation announced that Pence will join their ranks as a distinguished fellow.

He’s also set up a transition office in Arlington, but plans to move back to Indiana this summer.

Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report

