DC Board of Elections to mail ballots for November general election
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The D.C. Board of Elections says it will directly mail ballots to voters for the November general election.
That's a big change from the June 2 primary when voters were asked to request absentee ballots.
About 92,000 voters requested those ballots, but some said they didn't know it was an option.
