DC Board of Elections to mail ballots for November general election

article

The D.C. Board of Elections says it will directly mail ballots to voters for the November general election.

RELATED: Lines wrap around polling places in DC despite pandemic, protests

That's a big change from the June 2 primary when voters were asked to request absentee ballots.

About 92,000 voters requested those ballots, but some said they didn't know it was an option.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather