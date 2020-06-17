Expand / Collapse search

DC Board of Elections to mail ballots for November general election

2020 Election
(Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The D.C. Board of Elections says it will directly mail ballots to voters for the November general election.

That's a big change from the June 2 primary when voters were asked to request absentee ballots.

About 92,000 voters requested those ballots, but some said they didn't know it was an option. 

