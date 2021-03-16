DC Board of Ed survey says nearly 45% of teachers considered leaving profession during pandemic

According to a survey conducted by the D.C. State Board of Education, 43% of teachers said they’ve considered leaving the profession during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey results, the board said, are part of a full report slated to be released on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 teachers were surveyed for the report in January 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for educators and students.

In the D.C. region, virtually all jurisdictions employed virtual learning in an effort to stall the spread of the virus.

In 2021, more schools in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland have taken steps to re-open under orders from state and local officials – a process that has met with resistance from teachers’ unions.

The Board of Education says the survey was conducted in an effort to understand teachers’ thoughts and experiences during virtual teaching and their perceptions of their student’s success in virtual learning."

